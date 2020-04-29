Covid-19 l 'Curfew extended by 2 weeks, 4 hour relaxation daily': Punjab CM
|
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced that curfew will be extended in Punjab by 2 more weeks.
He added that lockdown will be relaxed for 4 hours between 7 and 11 am every day.
This decision comes days after Chief Ministers of all states interacted with the Prime Minister on the Covid-19 issue.
Punjab has registered over around 330 Covid-19 positive cases so far.
