Covid-19 l 'Curfew extended by 2 weeks, 4 hour relaxation daily': Punjab CM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced that curfew will be extended in Punjab by 2 more weeks.

He added that lockdown will be relaxed for 4 hours between 7 and 11 am every day.

This decision comes days after Chief Ministers of all states interacted with the Prime Minister on the Covid-19 issue.

Punjab has registered over around 330 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

