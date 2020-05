Top 20 Wheel of Fortune Puzzle Fails Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 17:21s - Published 3 weeks ago Top 20 Wheel of Fortune Puzzle Fails We don’t think these “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle fails were what the producers had in mind. For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst, most hilarious, and most perplexing fails in “Wheel of Fortune” history. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 20 Wheel of Fortune Puzzle Fails We don’t think these “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle fails were what the producers had in mind. For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst, most hilarious, and most perplexing fails in “Wheel of Fortune” history. Our countdown includes A Streetcar Naked Desire, Popsicle bike, fish love, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Tucson woman gets her shot at spinning 'Wheel'



A Tucson woman will compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Friday night. Andrea Lochner said she got invited to two auditions to qualify. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:45 Published on April 24, 2020 Top 10 Cringiest Wheel of Fortune Fails



No amount of vowels can make the cringiest Wheel of Fortune moments better. For this list, we’ll be looking at all awkward instances from “Wheel” that hurt the most to watch. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:27 Published on April 5, 2020