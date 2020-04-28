Family repays frontline workers after surviving COVID-19
Family repays frontline workers after surviving COVID-19
For over 35 years, the Luberto family has catered a multitude of events, throughout the tri-state area with their company Fabulous Foods.
After contracting COVID-19 and recovering from its symptoms, they knew they needed to help out the frontline workers battling this pandemic.
“We looked at each other and said it’s time to do some good,” said Fred Luberto.