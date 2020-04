Family repays frontline workers after surviving COVID-19

For over 35 years, the Luberto family has catered a multitude of events, throughout the tri-state area with their company Fabulous Foods.

After contracting COVID-19 and recovering from its symptoms, they knew they needed to help out the frontline workers battling this pandemic.

โ€œWe looked at each other and said itโ€™s time to do some good,โ€ said Fred Luberto.