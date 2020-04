British Airways considers redundancies Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:38s - Published 25 minutes ago British Airways considers redundancies With no sign as to when countries may lift travel restrictions or if flights may need to carry fewer travellers troubles for BA are mounting.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources British Airways job cuts: what will the redundancies mean for passengers? Expect some Club class bargains until aircraft are reconfigured in alignment with the 'new normal'...

Independent - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this