Coach Graham Reid gives glimpse of life at SAI Center in Bengaluru amid lockdown

India men’s hockey team had a decent start to their Pro League campaign in 2020, with wins over The Netherlands and World Champions Belgium.

After playing Australia in home games, coach Graham Reid’s side had a nearly two-month break before the away games against Germany.

The side was camping at Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru when the coronavirus pandemic led to travel restrictions all over the world.

Eventually, a nationwide lockdown was announced in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the hockey team still at the national camp.

“It’s been interesting living here at the moment,” India men’s hockey coach Graham Reid tells Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat.