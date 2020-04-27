Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Lizzo Couldn't Believe Beyoncé Wished Her a Happy Birthday Lizzo turned 32 years old on April 27.

Beyoncé took the time to send her best wishes, while also raising awareness during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé's message was posted through her charity initiative, BeyGood.

Underneath the charitable comment, the post also read, "Happy birthday Lizzo." The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker saw the post and took to Instagram.

Lizzo, via Instagram Lizzo has been staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic and has urged people to "spread love" amid the difficult times.

