Not My Kingdom But His RT @NMKBH_: Check out our newest project NMKBH Talk!! We will be getting into the word and discussing what we read so all of us can grow!!… 3 hours ago

Debe Smith RT @JoeNBC: Are Trump’s Facebook allies really banning this ad? It’s their company but what a bad look for Zuckerberg and Sandberg. We will… 4 hours ago

Brother Howdy RT @CDXPositive: Check out Heather Smith's brand new music video for her single, "That's What I Was Thinking," that will pull on your heart… 1 day ago

Trini🇹🇹casian🇺🇸 @Mike_Mazzz @CharriseLane I have no idea. What I said is if you look at news articles that have to do with murders… https://t.co/sSDW3LChUN 1 day ago

Emanuele Russo @smith_eban @teajaecee @PrisonPlanet You sure talk with a lot of certainty. I want it to end the 24th of May at 9… https://t.co/QIOqxBNKqJ 2 days ago

Michelle Whitzel RT @CDXNashville: Check out Heather Smith's brand new music video for her single, "That's What I Was Thinking," that will pull on your hear… 3 days ago

CDX TRACtion Positive Country Check out Heather Smith's brand new music video for her single, "That's What I Was Thinking," that will pull on you… https://t.co/bhT2m8t9fi 3 days ago