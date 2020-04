Hear why Ric Bucher thinks that more players utilizing the program is 'good, potentially great' for the NBA.



Recent related videos from verified sources Ric Bucher: LeBron-Michael Jordan debate will end with docuseries, but the G.O.A.T. debate itself will never end



Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss 'The Last Dance.' Hear why he thinks the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate will end but the G.O.A.T. debate itself will never end. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:45 Published 1 week ago Jason Whitlock: ‘I won’t lose any respect for Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance’



Michael Jordan seems to have some reservations about his upcoming 10 part documentary "The Last Dance", commenting that he may come off as 'horrible' to viewers. Jason Whitlock is joined by Marcellus.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago