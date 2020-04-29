Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute

RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:24s - Published
RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute

RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection.

Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’.

President Ram Nath Kovind said it’s a big loss to the world of cinema.

Bollywood fraternity remembered Khan for the actor he was.

Several Bollywood actors and directors took to social media to express their grief.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar were among a few who expressed sadness.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this