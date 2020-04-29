RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection.

Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’.

President Ram Nath Kovind said it’s a big loss to the world of cinema.

Bollywood fraternity remembered Khan for the actor he was.

Several Bollywood actors and directors took to social media to express their grief.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar were among a few who expressed sadness.