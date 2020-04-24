This $4 home decor hack is the secret to modern patterned walls Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 02:10s - Published 1 week ago This $4 home decor hack is the secret to modern patterned walls If you have $4 and a knack for DIYs,you can do this easy decor hack.A genius viral TikTok is making the rounds,giving people a new way to decorate theirwalls without wallpaper or paint.The simple, removable trick will leave youwith a luxe home look for mere pennies.The tutorial in question, created by TikTokuser @gabbydancerwoodle, shows herpersonal wall decor, which is anarrow-like black and white pattern.As she explains in the TikTok, Gabby actuallycreated the “wallpaper” using electrical tape.She simply marked out a pattern, cut thetape and placed down the pieces at an angle.The TikTok has been ‘liked’ more than 109,000 times,providing an inexpensive way to decorate a wall.Plus, electrical tape is easy to remove and won’tdamage your walls, making it perfect for a temporarylook and super easy to fix if you mess up.A roll of vinyl electrical tape is less than$4 at retailers like Home Depot, making thedecor hack super budget-friendly.And while you may only be used to blackelectrical tape, brands actually sell vinyl tapein every color of the rainbow. Finding a shade tomatch your home decor is virtually guaranteed.As long as the pattern you choose iscreated using lines, you can recreateit with electrical tape on your wall.If you need inspiration on what sort ofline-based patterns to create, checkout these wallpaper patterns.These options are also removable, meaningthey won’t damage your walls if you wantto spend more for less of a DIY.La Paz Wallpaper.Geo Mosaic Wallpaper.Velocity Wallpaper.Farrow & Ball Enigma Wallpaper.Farrow & Ball ClosetStripe Wallpaper in Navy. Geo Removable Wallpaper. Wonky Grid Removable Wallpaper.Retro Stripe Removable Wallpaper 0

