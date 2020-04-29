Belgians are being asked to eat fries twice a week

Belgians are being asked to perform an unusual — and delicious — civic duty to help their fellow countrymen.The task?

Eating more French fries.It’s a request that comes from the nation’s potato industry, which, according to CNBC.fears it could waste as many as 750,000 tons of food as a result of the global health crisis.Romain Cools, secretary general of the Belgian potato industry group Belgapom.told the outlet that sales of frozen potatoes — which account for around 75 percent of the industry — .have dropped steeply during the crisis.It’s a problem that, according to Cools, could be mitigated by customers eating frozen fries “twice a week”.“We’re working with supermarkets to see whether we can launch a campaign...asking Belgians to do something for the sector by eating fries — especially frozen fries — .twice a week during the coronavirus crisis,” Cools told CNBC.

“What we are trying to do is to avoid food waste, because every lost potato is a loss”