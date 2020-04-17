Global  

Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:35s - Published
NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.47%.

Major U.S. averages were up well over 2%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.75%.

A top U.S. health official said Gilead Sciences Inc’s (GILD.

0
