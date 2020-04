Sarah Hudson 🇬🇧 🌈 🇩🇪 RT @YHAOfficial: If you're looking to challenge yourself why not take part in our #TimeForTheFrontline virtual event? We’re fundraising to… 4 hours ago

Willow Project RT @giveasyoulive: 🏅 If you're feeling inspired by the fundraising efforts of the incredible Captain Tom Moore, why not challenge yourself… 8 hours ago

Give as you Live 💙❤️💚 🏅 If you're feeling inspired by the fundraising efforts of the incredible Captain Tom Moore, why not challenge your… https://t.co/TUfZOvUzmb 10 hours ago

Care for Kids ND Just 2 days left to enter our April #virtualrun challenges. 5k or 10k? You can even walk if you don't feel up to it… https://t.co/R8kLMtt9eq 13 hours ago

Willis the Fundraising Cat RT @Sarah_Christie5: My section of #twopointsixchallenge is complete, now to encourage others to take part in the Big Virtual 2.6 Challenge… 1 day ago

YHA England & Wales If you're looking to challenge yourself why not take part in our #TimeForTheFrontline virtual event? We’re fundrais… https://t.co/G1DLIJkrLs 1 day ago

Care for Kids ND Our latest fundraising stars! Thanks to everyone who's taken part in our virtual run or rides so far. Still time to… https://t.co/JBdPMFpNl6 1 day ago