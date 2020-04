Cincinnati-area art shops find creative ways to stay open Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:30s - Published 1 hour ago Cincinnati-area art shops find creative ways to stay open The owners of Art on Fire in Colerain Township and Uptown Art in Anderson Township have both found creative ways to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic by offering art-to-go kits that people can pick up curbside and complete at home. 0

