Now is a good time to research lower interest rates

I USE TO BE ONE OFTHOSE PEOPLE WHOHAD TO GO TOWALMART OR TARGETOR THE MALL ANDTHINK THEY WOULDHAVE TO GO TO THESTORE ALL THE TIMEJENNIFER LIVERMOREFROM DEPEW KNOWSHOW QUICKLY DEBTCAN PILE-UPTHE SINGLE-MOM GOTHERSELF INTOFINANCIAL TROUBLE.BUTLUCKILY.JENNIFERTURNED TOCONSUMER CREDITCOUNSELING TO SORTTHINGS OUT BEFORETHE COVID-19 CRISISHITBUT LET'S FACE IT.

ALOT OF PEOPLE WENTINTO THE CRISIS WITHA LOT OF CREDIT CARDDEBT.

SO WHAT IF YOUGET AN OFFER LIKETHIS IN THE MAILPROMISING A 0%CREDIT CARD.

SHOULDYOU TAKE IT?IT DEPENDS ON THEPARTICULAR OFFERYOU ARE GETTINGSTEVEN GATTUSO ISAN ASSISTANTPROFESSOR OFFINANCE AT CANISIUS.COLLEGE.HE SAID SWITCHINGTO A LOWER RATECREDIT CARD CAN BEUSEFUL ESPECIALLY IFIT INCLUDES EXTRAPERKS.SO SOMETIMES YOUCAN GET TWO-FOR-ONE.

YOU WEREGOING TO SWITCHCREDIT CARDSANYWAYS AND PAY-OFFTHE BALANCE .

ANDBY THE WAY, YOU AREGOING TO GETAIRLINES MILES ON ANAIRLINE YOU TRAVELFREQUENTLYBUT WATCH OUT FORTHE FINE PRINTDETAILS.SO FOR EXAMPLE,THERE MIGHT BE SOMECREDIT CARDS THATGIVE YOU A GRACEPERIOD AND SOMETHAT DO NOTYOUR CREDIT SCOREDETERMINES HOWMUCH INTEREST YOUPAY - SO BE MINDFULOF THE NUMBER OFTIMES YOU APPLY.EVERY TIME YOU GETANOTHER CREDITCARD, THERE ISANOTHER INQUIRY INTOYOUR CREDIT HISTORYNOELLE CARTER ATCONSUMER CREDITCOUNSELING SAID INTIMES OF CRISISPEOPLE DO TURN TOCREDIT CARDS - ANDGETTING 0% CAN BEUSEFUL FOREMERGENCIES EVENWITH THE TRANSFERFEE.BE VERY CAREFUL.THEY ARE NOTSENDING YOU FREEMONEY.

WE SHOULDKNOW THATJUST KEEP IN MINDTHAT O% .

MIGHTALSO INCLUDE AHEFTY ANNUAL FEE.ANYWHERE UP TO $100OF AN ANNUAL FEENOW IS A GOOD TIMETO REVIEW ALL YOURFINANCES AND SHOPLOWER INTERESTRATES ONLINE.ESPECIALLY WHEN ITCOMES TOREFINANCING AMORTGAGE.EVEN A PERCENT ORTWO CAN MAKE A HUGEDIFFERENCE IN THEAMOUNT OF INTERESTYOU WILL PAYCONSUMER CREDITCOUNSELINGCAUTIONS THAT ALLLOW-INTERESTOFFERS ARE NOT THESAME.BUT DOING YOURRESEARCH CAN SAVEYOU FROM PAYINGMORE INTEREST THANYOU NEED TO.SO YOU REALLY HAVETO BE MINDFUL OF WHYYOU ARE OPENING THECARD AND BE MINDFULOF WHAT YOU DO WITHIT WHEN YOU DOED REILLY 7 EWNCONSUMER CREDITCOUNSELING OFBUFFALO IS OFFERINGFREE FINANCIALCHECKUPS DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.YOU CAN GIVE THEM ACALL AT : 712 2060YOU CAN FIND LINKSTO MOREINFORMATION RIGHTNOW AT WKBW DOTCOM.