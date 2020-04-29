Mancini opens up about cancer diagnosis, recovery outlook

WILL PROBABLY BE WITHOUTHIM...THATBATTLING STAGE 3 COLON CANCER.THE ORIOLESTALKING ABOUT WHAT HETHROUGH TODAY.

WMA━2 NEWSSHAWN STEPNER IS AT CAMDENYARDS WITH MORE.SHAWN STEPNER: 0━:11 TREYMANCINI, ORIOLESOUTFIELDER:1━:23 MANCINIOPENS UP ABOUT CANCERDIAGNOSIS, ORIOLES OUTFIELDERFACES SIX MONTHS OFCHEMOTHERAPY, EXPECTS FULLRECOVERY:2━:42 In typicalTrey Mancini fashion, he wasupbeat and positive speakingabout what he described as awhirlwind last couple ofmonths.

He was also thankful.Trey Mancini, OriolesOutfielder: If I didn't have ablood test or didn't playbaseball or have the medicalcare that we do with theOrioles I would not havecaught this in time and I feelpretty confident that it wouldhave progressed another stage,which obviously, would havebeen pretty devastating.

TreyMancini, the 2━ yea━old faceof the Orioles franchise,opening up about his coloncancer diagnosis and what hisrecovery now looks like.Mancini was told he had canceron March 6.

He had surgery toremove it on March 12.

It wasearly Stage 3.

Mancini: Fromthe second I got the diagnosisI knew I had to accept itpretty quickly and I thinkthatdidnmuch.

Donwas really tough, especiallythe first few days and talkingto the team was really toughtoo.

Hemonths of chemotherapy.Mancini: So Iother week.

I started April13.

So, every other Monday.

Ijust went April 27 so Iagain in two weeks.

And thetrips to the hospital aredifferent.

He is alone.

Nocompany or visitors due to theCOVI━19 pandemic.

And hefine with that.

As for hisbaseball future, he fullyintends to once again run downthat orange carpet.

Mancini: Ifully expect to make a fullrecovery and be back.

Eventhroughout the chemotherapyIeverything I can to stay inshape and try to maintain mystrength and all that and youhave a whole offseason to getready for next year, too.

So,thereTrey says so far he has aboutten days between chemotreatments when he feels wellenough to get some physicalwork in, like lifting lighterweights, running and usingexercise bands.

We wish himthe best.

In Baltimore, ShawnStepner, WMA━2 News.TREY SAYS AFTER ALL OF THISBEHIND HIM HE WANTS TO STARTRAISING AWARENESS FOR YOUNGERPEOPLE TO GET COLON CANCERSCREENINGS AND PHYSICALS ORHELP PEOPLE WHO CANPHYSICALS GET