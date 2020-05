Atlantic City Casinos Consider Safety Measures For Reopening Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published 2 weeks ago Gamblers may be required to wear masks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Atlantic City Casinos Consider Safety Measures For Reopening PASS I HAVE I CAN AVENUES.THE SITE IS FOR PEOPLE WITHAPPOINTMENTS AND OPENS AT10:00 A.M.WHEN THE CASINOS EVENTUALLYREOPEN IN ATLANTIC CITY, THEEXPERIENCE WILL BE QUITEDIFFERENT FOR GAMBLERS.AMONG THE SAFETY MEASURESBEING CONSIDERED, EVERYONE MAYBE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK.SOME HAVE THE MACHINES MAY BETURNED OFF TO KEEP PLAYERS ATSAFE DISTANCE FROM ETCH OTHER,AND PLEXIGLASS BARRIERS MAY BE