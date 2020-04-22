Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dying the Chicago River Green in St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Dying the Chicago River Green in St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Dying the Chicago River Green in St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Dying the Chicago River Green in St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Occurred on March 16, 2019 / Chicago, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: "I've always seen the Chicago River dying green on TV over the years and wanted to see it for myself and document the event.

When I showed people, they loved the video and can't believe how green it was.

Thousands of people flock to downtown Chicago to celebrate St.

Patrick's Day by witnessing the Chicago River being dyed green!

This video is my perspective from one of the Wendella Boats.

Enjoy!

We were able to buy tickets to a Wendella River Boat to watch the dying of the river from the river instead up on the streets like the rest of the public.

The section of the river that is dyed green is from Columbus to State street and it a annual tradition."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

In Honor Of Earth Day, Rehabbed Sea Turtle Released Off Marathon [Video]

In Honor Of Earth Day, Rehabbed Sea Turtle Released Off Marathon

In honor of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital released a rehabilitated green sea turtle back to the ocean Wednesday in waters off Marathon. Katie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published
Our Place launches sage green Always Pan for Earth Day [Video]

Our Place launches sage green Always Pan for Earth Day

Our Place is known for being an ethically sound and transparent cookware brand that seeks to make cooking and fellowship “cool” again.The brand’s best-selling Always Pan has been raved about for..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published