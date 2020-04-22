Dying the Chicago River Green in St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Occurred on March 16, 2019 / Chicago, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: "I've always seen the Chicago River dying green on TV over the years and wanted to see it for myself and document the event.

When I showed people, they loved the video and can't believe how green it was.

Thousands of people flock to downtown Chicago to celebrate St.

Patrick's Day by witnessing the Chicago River being dyed green!

This video is my perspective from one of the Wendella Boats.

Enjoy!

We were able to buy tickets to a Wendella River Boat to watch the dying of the river from the river instead up on the streets like the rest of the public.

The section of the river that is dyed green is from Columbus to State street and it a annual tradition."