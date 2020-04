The B-Side R&B Trivia Game Hosted By PJ Morton Ep. 2 Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 38:14s - Published 10 hours ago The B-Side R&B Trivia Game Hosted By PJ Morton Ep. 2 Pj Morton hosts the second episode of the live version of Essence's game, The B-Side with R&B trivia featuring Ledisi, Bridget Kelly, and Ro James. 0

