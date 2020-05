The Wizard of Oz Movie (1939) - Clip with Judy Garland - Dorothy Dreams of Somewhere Over The Rainbow Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 weeks ago The Wizard of Oz Movie (1939) - Clip with Judy Garland - Dorothy Dreams of Somewhere Over The Rainbow The Wizard of Oz Movie (1939) - Clip - Dorothy Dreams of Somewhere Over The Rainbow - On her farm in Kansas, Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) dreams of another place through the classic song, Somewhere Over The Rainbow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend