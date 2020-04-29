Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:30s
I Know This Much Is True Season 1 - The Heart of the Story - Mark Ruffalo - featurette - Plot synopsis: Based on the 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, adapted and directed by Derek Cianfrance, this limited series follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers, played by Mark Ruffalo.

A family saga, it tells a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.

Directed by: Derek Cianfrance Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn Release date: April 27, 2020 (on HBO)

Mark Ruffalo dedicates new role to late brother Scott [Video]

Mark Ruffalo dedicates new role to late brother Scott

Mark Ruffalo dedicates new role to late brother Scott In 2008, Scott was shot at his home before dying one week later and Mark said that playing twins in his HBO project 'I Know This Much Is True' was..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published
Now Screening: 'I Know This Much Is True,' Second Season of 'Dead to Me' & More | THR News [Video]

Now Screening: 'I Know This Much Is True,' Second Season of 'Dead to Me' & More | THR News

Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend in THR's Now Screening.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:08Published