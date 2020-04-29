I Know This Much Is True Season 1 - The Heart of the Story - Mark Ruffalo - featurette - Plot synopsis: Based on the 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, adapted and directed by Derek Cianfrance, this limited series follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers, played by Mark Ruffalo.

A family saga, it tells a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.

Directed by: Derek Cianfrance Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn Release date: April 27, 2020 (on HBO)