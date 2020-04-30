Legal Lines- Apartment Contracts

Today we talked to our legal analyst Jeff Hosford about options tenants have who may have already signed agreements for the fall, but are now unsure if they will return.

The number one thing i tell anybody is when you look at an agreement you can change a lot of things before you sign it.

However it's very difficult to change things after you've signed something.

In this case the children or the kids...the college students had an opportunity to review a lease, sign a lease, made a decision to enter into that agreement.

Unfortunately, the lease does not provide an out based on his set of circumstances.

So, they're going to be bound by that agreement.

I doubt many landlords are going to just release people totally from their lease because those landlords are dependent upon that lease in order to pay the people that work for them and pay for the payments for those buildings typically.

And that's where you run into..that's why they entered into a contract.

That's why they made agreements with the people they made agreements with so they would not have issues when it came time to make those payments and pay their employees.