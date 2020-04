Coronavirus Survivor Stories: Queens Man Says ‘I Don’t Think I’d Be Home’ If It Wasn’t For Blood Plasma Donations Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:48s - Published now Coronavirus Survivor Stories: Queens Man Says ‘I Don’t Think I’d Be Home’ If It Wasn’t For Blood Plasma Donations A Queens man who is recovering from the coronavirus believes blood plasma donations saved his life, and he’s urging others to donate; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.