Riverdale S04E19 - Season Finale Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 days ago Riverdale S04E19 - Season Finale Riverdale 4x19 "K_illing Mr. Honey" Season 4 Episode 19 Promo trailer HD (Season Finale) - MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & James DeWille (#419). Original airdate 5/6/2020. #Riverdale » Watch Riverdale Wednesdays at 8:00pm on The CW » Starring: Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch 0

