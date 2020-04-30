What happened when we paired up thousands of strangers to talk politics | Jochen Wegner

Global  

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 13:46s - Published
In spring 2019, more than 17,000 Europeans from 33 countries signed up to have a political argument with a complete stranger.

They were part of "Europe Talks," a project that organizes one-on-one conversations between people who disagree -- sort of like a Tinder for politics.

Editor Jochen Wegner shares the unexpected things that happened when people met up to talk -- and shows how face-to-face discussions could get a divided world to rethink itself.

