Local family makes masks for frontline workers

Family in shannon is making and donating masks to frontline workers of this pandemic---free of charge... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson spoke to the family today about why they decided to make masks and how bussiness is goin... you could be in a grocery store... or in an office like this one... many places now require a mask...and one family wants to make sure you have what you need... ((nats of sewing machine)) the fields and jackson family is cutting...sewing..and making masks every day... "when the covid-19 came into play, i'm a cancer survivor which means i have a weak immune system and i knew protection would be priority on the list and my nephew jermany jackson came to his family, aunts, and cousins and said can we do a mask project."

And the answer was yes...the family bought a sewing machine...and got to work... "none of us had sewing experience but one sister out of seven of us and we got together and bought 400 dollars sewing machine and here we go...we're already donating masks like 1.2.3.

But they haven't donated just one or two masks... so far, the family donated more than 200 masks to area elderly, healthcare workers, frontline workers...and law enforcement officers and first responders... "we do 40 to 50 a day that's our goal."

The family said spending time with each other and being able to sing with each other...makes this goal achievable... ((singing lean on me.)) jermandy jackson not only coordinated this project but also partnered with walmart to give away more than 200 cases of water... "in rural areas there's not a store within a 5-mile radius and even a 10-mile radius and getting water to the elderly and don't get out as much as others do.

I understand people are on a budget and people have been layed off it's a hard time we're living in it's a crucial time for people and i want to make sure our elderly people have what they need."

Jackson said anyone in need can receive a mask free of charge... "law enforcement, healthcare workers, frontline workers, we're asking if you need a mask give us a call and we'll do our very best to provide those masks."

The fields and jackson family will continue working together to make a difference... "if you have a team the team will work to make the dream work."

((or nats of them singing us out)) for more information on how you can get a mask from the family...visit our website... live in tupelo, kt wtva 9 news...