Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Modoc Co. Sheriff talks reopening of county

Modoc Co. Sheriff talks reopening of county

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Modoc Co. Sheriff talks reopening of county

Modoc Co. Sheriff talks reopening of county

The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office announced a plan to reopen the county on Friday, May 1.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Modoc Co. Sheriff talks reopening of county

Begin to reopen -- this friday - making it the first county in the state to do so.

Joining us now is modoc county sheriff william "tex" dowdy as of may first -- all businesses can reopen -- following cdc hygiene guidelines.

That means people need to stay 6 feet apart and everyone needs to keep washing their hands often.

Peopl 65 and older are encouraged to still stay home.

Restaurants can open for dining at half capacity.

Dentists and doctors can also get appointments going again.# thanks for being with us sheriff --




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sheriff talks about COVID-19 [Video]

Sheriff talks about COVID-19

Sheriff Youngblood addresses coronavirus at KCSO.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:00Published
Sheriff Forte talks COVID-19 [Video]

Sheriff Forte talks COVID-19

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte discusses COVID-19.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:07Published