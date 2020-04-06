Modoc Co. Sheriff talks reopening of county

Begin to reopen -- this friday - making it the first county in the state to do so.

Joining us now is modoc county sheriff william "tex" dowdy as of may first -- all businesses can reopen -- following cdc hygiene guidelines.

That means people need to stay 6 feet apart and everyone needs to keep washing their hands often.

Peopl 65 and older are encouraged to still stay home.

Restaurants can open for dining at half capacity.

Dentists and doctors can also get appointments going again.# thanks for being with us sheriff --