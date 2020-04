UArizona asteroid probe makes its closest approach

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S CRAIGSMITH REPORTS -- A UNIVERSITYOF ARIZONA SPACE MISSION ISCLOSE TO IT'S CLIMAX -- BUTTHAT COULD BE IN DANGERBECAUSE OF THE VIRUS.CRAIG: WOULDN'T YOU LIKE ACHANCE TO GET YOUR MIND AWAYFROM IT ALL?

PART OF THISSTORY IS MILLIONS OF MILES OUTIN SPACE.

BUT THE CORONAVIRUSCOULD STILL HAVE THE POWER TOAFFECT THE MISSION OF OSIRISREX.

THIS IS A VIDEO LOOP OFOSIRIS REX EASING IN AS ITWOULD THE DAY IT TOUCHES THESURFACE OF BENNU, GRABS ASAMPLE AND PREPARES TO BRINGIT TO EARTH.

HERE IT CAMEWITHIN A LITTLE OVER 200FEET--- ABOUT TWO-THIRDS THELENGTH OF A FOOTBALL FIELD--THE CLOSEST SO FAR IN THEMISSION.

MISSION LEADER DANTELAURETTA SAYS CONTROLLERS HELDBACK A CERTAIN TEMPTATION.

IDEFINITELY FELT LIKE, MAN,WE'RE SO CLOSE WE SHOULD HAVEJUST KEPT GOING IN, BUT WEACTUALLY LEARNED A LOT OFDETAILED LESSONS ABOUT THEPROCESS SO WE'RE GOING TO MAKESURE IT'S DONE RIGHT AND DONESAVE SO IT WAS THE RIGHT THINGTO DO TO CHECK OUT THE SYSTEMSOSIRIS REX WAS CERTAINLYWORKING REMOTELY AND MOST OFTHE MISSION TEAM WAS TOO.LAURETTA SAYS NASA COVERS MOSTOF THE MISSION BUDGET AND ITHAS NOT MADE CUTS BECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS BUT THERE IS STILLA CHANCE THE VIRUS COULDAFFECT THE MISSION.

THE SAMPLEGRAB IS SET FOR AUGUST BUT ITCOULD BE DELAYED.

I WOULD SAYTHE DOUBT COMES FROM THECURRENT REMOTE WORKENVIRONMENT THAT WE'RE IN, ANDALSO WE ARE HEAVILY RELIANT ONA DEEP SPACE NETWORK ANTENNAIN MADRID AND SPAIN HAS BEENPARTICULARLY HARD HIT BY THISPANDEMIC BUT LAURETTA SAYS IFTHERE IS NEED FOR DELAY THEREARE STILL SEVERAL MONTHS WHENTHE ASTEROID AND EARTH LINE UPTO GIVE OSIRIS REX A FLIGHTPATH HOME.

