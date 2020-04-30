Wilcor International Distributing PPE

Chief wilcor international on drive-in road in frankfort usually supplies retail stores with items used for camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

But now they are supplying ppe.

They decied with their sourcing capability they needed to help local hospitals, nursing homes, emergency squads, and fire departments with ppe and sanitation products for their needs.

And wilcor is helping more than just that.

"we have to help our customers in the b to b industry, keep their industry safe, and then we have to help the consumer be safe.

So the whole thing just kept expanding on what you need to do, we looked at is this is not a profit center and it's not going to be a profit center, it's a help."

Corrigan says the ppe products like masks, hand sanitizer, and face sheilds are being distributed not only to hospitals and first responders, but also will be sold to convienience stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, and general stores that are open.

