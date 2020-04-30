Charles praise Covid-19 work of a humanitarian charity

The Prince of Wales has said Covid-19 “threatens to run riot and wreak utter havoc” in vulnerable populations across the globe.

In a video message in support of a humanitarian organisation founded by Albert Einstein, Charles said 70 million refugees and displaced people were most at threat from the disease in places li The prince is UK patron of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and has donated an undisclosed amount to its coronavirus appeal.

Charles, who has recovered from Covid-19 said in his video message that IRC’s staff and volunteers were working in areas of “conflict and crisis” where hospital bed was “rarity” and and “livelihoods are precarious even without the additional threat of this disease”.

He added: “In these places, the situation is desperately grave.

Some seventy million refugees and displaced people are vulnerable in ways few of us can imagine.