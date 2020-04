State health officers report new data on COVID-19

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE'VEGOTTENINFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE WHOHAVE RECOVERED FROM THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS...WE ARE ALSO LEARNING CLEARDETAILS ON THEBREAKDOWN OF CASES, BY RACE, ANDGENDER... WELL OVER A MONTH INTO THESTATE'RESPONSE TO COVID-19, AND THEMISSISPPI STATE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH IS BEGINNING TOPROVIDE MORE DATA BEYOND THENUMBER ONEW CASES, AND THE DAILY DEATHTOLLRELATED TO THE VIRUS..HEALTH OFFICER DR. THOMAS DOBBSNOWSAYS THAT OF THE 6- THOUSAND 569REPORTED CASES OF COVID-19 INTHE STATE, BETTER THAN HALF OFTHOSE PATIENTS HAVRECOVERED."WE ARE STARTING TO REPORT OUTOUR RECOVERED CASE RATE, AWE WILL BEGIN TO REPORT THAT OUTREGULARLY.

WE HAVE 3,413RECOVERED MISSISSIPPIANS TOREPORT THAT WILL BE POSTED ONOURWEBSITE."THIS IS INFORMATION THAT HAS NOTBEENREPORTED BEFORE...DOBBS ALSO ROLLED OUT A NEWMARKER ONTHE VIRUS...DETAILING MORESPECIFICALLYWHO'S BEEN DIAGNOSED WITHCORONAVIRUS INMISSISSIPPI BY RACE, AND SEX...IN THE NEW NUMBERS, BLACK WOMENHAVE THEHIGHEST RATES OF INFECTION, WITHMORETHAN 2 THOUSAND OF THE STATE'STOTALCASES AT 32 PERCENT.FOLLOWED BY BLACK MEN WITH 19PERCENTOF INFECTIONS.WHITE WOMEN HAVE THE 3RD LAGESTPERCENTAGE OF CORONAVIRUS CASES.NEARLY 12-HUNDRED INFECTIONS FOR18 PERCENT OF INFECTIONS,FOLLOWED BY WHITMEN AT 14 PERCENT...STATE OFFICERS WILL NOW BEADDING THESEDATA POINTS DAILY TO THE MSDHWEBSITE,ALONG WITH SURVEILLANCE DATATHAT TRACKS REPORT OF FLU- LIKEILNESSES, ANDCOVID-LIKE ILNESS.THEY'RE ALSO REPORTING A SLIGHTRISE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS RELATEDTO COVID-19, AND A SLIGHTDECLINE INPATIENTS IN ICU, AND ONVENTILATORS... GOOD NEWS FOR THESHORT TERM, GOVERNORTATE REEVES SAYS AS THE STATEMOVESCAREFULLY TO REOPENING THEECONOMY, THIS IS NOT THE TIME TODECLARE THE THREAT FROM THEVIRUS IS BEHIND US...,"THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THATHAS BEEN SAID TODAY IS THAT WEARE NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET.

WEARE CONTINUING TO MAKE PROGRESS,WE ARE HEADING IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION, AND WEHAVE TO STAY VIGILANT.

THE MOSTIMPORTANT THING THAT ANYINDIVIDUAL MISSISSIPPIAN CAN DOIS TAKE OF THEMSELVES ANTHEIR FAMILY MEMBERS."GOVERNOR REEVES SAYS HE FEELSTHESTATE COULD SEE A SECONDRESURGENCE INCOVID-19 IN THE FALL, AND HEBELIEVES THATHIS ADMINISTRATION IS BE BETTERPREPAREDFOR IT, AFTER THE REALL-TIMELEARNITHEY'VE BEEN THROUGH DURING THERESPONTO THE OUTBREAK THIS SPRING...REPORTING FROM HOME TONIGHT,TROY JOHNSON...16 WAPT NEWS AT10 THE GOVERNOR WAS JOINED TODAY BYTWOSPECIAL GUESTS AT HIS DA