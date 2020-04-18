As some businesses in IA reopen, is it a good time?

Funding.

Governors have the same goal... to reopen their states as soon as possible while keeping people safe from the deadly effects of coronavirus.

Waiting for new treatments and or a vaccine could be too much for state economies to bear... so when is the right time to reopen?

Kimt news three's isabella basco talked to a researcher.

She joins us live now?

Isabella?

While there is no exact answer to "when is the right time to reopen... " this 1?page report from university of iowa public health researchers suggests governor kim reynolds is letting businesses reopen too soon.

This friday?

The governor is allowing the partial reopening of 77 of iowa's 99 counties.

That includes the highlighted north iowa counties you see on your screen.

Restaurants?

Fitness centers?

Retail stores and religious gatherings will be able to resume operations.

I sat down with dr. jacob oleson one of the researchers?

Who says cases will keep going up and mortality will increase until we reach that peak.

Dr. oleson believes now is not the time to relax social distancing rules?

Since the state could suffer a "catastrophic "there's a lot of uncertainty about how high iowa might go, most likely, we are still looking at another week before we can reach that peak in the number of both cases and mortality."

Gov.

Reynolds says she appreciates all the work that went into the study... calling it a "snapshot in time."

But reynolds also said she shouldn't punish half of the state when we've got a big spike in only 8 areas.

Governor tim walz says minnesota hasn't reached its peak either.

Walz indicated in a press conference today his plan is to dial back restrictions slowly instead of risking a huge surge in covi?19