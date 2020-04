Couple hope to raise £250,000 for last chance to help treat son's cancer Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published 1 hour ago Couple hope to raise £250,000 for last chance to help treat son's cancer A couple whose four-year-old son may spend the rest of his life in lockdown - after being given as little as four weeks to live - are asking the public to help raise the £250,000 they need for 'last chance' immunotherapy to treat his cancer in Spain. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this