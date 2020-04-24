Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll

UK now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published
UK now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll
UK now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain has Europe's second highest COVID-19 death toll, new figures show

Britain now has Europe's second highest official COVID-19 death toll with more than 26,000, according...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Italy to ease virus lockdown over four weeks: Report

Italy is to ease its coronavirus lockdown, the toughest and longest in Europe, over the next four...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bah_Bruno293

bah ouais RT @eha_news: Britain now has Europe’s second highest official COVID-19 death toll with more than 26.000, according to figures published on… 5 minutes ago

Col77263880

A Voice for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The Chinese have now given England/UK the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe It is the first time t… https://t.co/8hBOvL5DoO 9 minutes ago

YanCan71

Colditz RT @professor_mor: I give you the result of too high a population density. Coronavirus: UK now has second highest number of COVID-19 deaths… 13 minutes ago

El_BlackKnight

The Dude RT @Reuters: The United Kingdom now has Europe's second-highest official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/c61M9rzSlJ h… 20 minutes ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Britain now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll @AJENews https://t.co/6pVmUXBzrj 22 minutes ago

UKLSA

The UK Law and Society Association RT @AJEnglish: Britain now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll https://t.co/7LqfDHCj0E 27 minutes ago

KelawarMY

BatmanMY RT @gst183: Malaysiakini - Britain has Europe's second highest Covid-19 death toll, new figures show @NonVitalTooth @arifsetia2013d @GEan… 28 minutes ago

wagjuer

Juergen Wagner Britain has Europe's second highest COVID-19 death toll, new figures show - Reuters https://t.co/jlaMvyP91v via @nuzzel 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britain now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll [Video]

Britain now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll

Figures that include non-hospital deaths are still thought to undercount the true scale of the pandemic, say experts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million Amid Climbing Death Toll [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million Amid Climbing Death Toll

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases. According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world. More than 57,000 Americans..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published