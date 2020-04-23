|
COVID-19 vaccine trials starting in UK
COVID-19 vaccine trials starting in UK
Scientists at Oxford Jenner Institute began a trial involving 1,100 people last week, which they will expand to 6,000 in May.
|Chandra Datta, 34, who lives in Oxford, is working as a quality assurance manager at the university...
|A team at Britain's Oxford University dosed the first volunteers in a trial of their vaccine - called...
Britain starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine
OXFORD, ENGLAND — The University of Oxford has initiated human trials for the first COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, according to the BBC.
Citing the university, BBC reports on April 23 that the..
