Wild monitor lizard caught in family's bathroom in Thailand

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:21s - Published
A Thai woman was left terrified after discovering a huge monitor lizard hiding in her bathroom.

The shocked resident was about to use the loo when she found the reptile inside her house in Saraburi, central Thailand.

Footage from last Thursday morning (April 23) shows the rescue team going into the bathroom to catch the 7ft long monitor lizard that is hiding behind an earthen jar.

They caught the serpent and carried it out of the house before tying its body and mouth with a rope.

It was later released to the wild away from the village.

The owner believed the monitor lizard had crawled out of the drain to find a colder place.

She said: "I heard my neighbour scream but I did not know they were screaming because of the reptile.

Maybe it found its way into my bathroom." "The weather has been so hot recently.

It might have been looking for a cooler place to rest."

