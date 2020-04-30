South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies at 87 Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:17s - Published 2 hours ago South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies at 87 Rivonia Trialist and anti-apartheid activist Dennis Goldberg has died at the age of 87. Goldberg appeared alongside Nelson Mandela in the Rivonia Trial and spent 22 years in Pretoria Prison. He passed away at his home in Hout Bay in Cape Town. Footage from March 2019 shows Goldberg with the current President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa at an event in Cape Town. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies He stood trial in South Africa alongside Nelson Mandela and was also imprisoned for his activism.

BBC News - Published 3 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this olugciwana, olubhubhana RT @VernacNews: BREAKING NEWS: South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg has died at the age of 87. He was a social campaigner, w… 33 seconds ago nechtan RT @foreigncorr1: So sorry to hear of the death aged 87 of one of the finest people I have ever known. My condolences to the family of Deni… 2 minutes ago Razia Khan RT @BBCAfrica: South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies https://t.co/BOwI9YlvIN 4 minutes ago Amb. Mxakato-Diseko RT @lebo_diseko: Oh what a loss 💔 Truly a life well lived. May he rest well. Robala ka kagiso #RIPDenisGoldberg South African anti-aparth… 7 minutes ago Ericsson Temu Veteran South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who was tried alongside Nelson Mandela, has died at t… https://t.co/5ARMKZJIIc 13 minutes ago Yvonne Ating RT @Andrew007Uk: The world loses another hero as South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies 😢 But his family can be proud o… 18 minutes ago Vernac BREAKING NEWS: South African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg has died at the age of 87. He was a social campa… https://t.co/fvXoB6U8x7 18 minutes ago WHY RT @steketeh: Anti-apartheid veteran and Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg died late last night. In 2015, Goldberg said "there is no doubt in… 20 minutes ago