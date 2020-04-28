Elon Musk launches tirade against 'fascist, outrageous' lockdown | Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Elon Musk launches tirade against 'fascist, outrageous' lockdown | Oneindia News
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a tirade against the lockdown in US that was imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 60,000 people in the country so far.
He called cumpolsary confinement a fascist action and an outrage that infringes on personal freedom and that will damage the economy.
#ElonMusk #Coronavirus