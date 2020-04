GWR toots Happy Birthday to Captain Tom Moore and name train after him Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published now GWR toots Happy Birthday to Captain Tom Moore and name train after him Great Western Railway trains toot a Happy Birthday message to Captain Tom Moore, as the NHS fundraiser turns 100 today. A train has also been named after the war veteran, who raised more than £30million.

