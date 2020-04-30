Global  

Will resolve it soon: Satyendar Jain on health workers not allowed through Delhi-Haryana border

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, health workers and those rendering essential services are also not being allowed through Delhi-Haryana border, as most of the border areas between Delhi and Haryana have been sealed.

Speaking on this, Delhi's Health minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government is in contact with Haryana government and he assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

"Total cases in Delhi are 3439.

We have received 125 fresh cases yesterday.

52 people are in ICU and 9 on ventilator, no new containment zone has been made in Delhi.

There are 100 containment zones.

The state has responsibility to bring them back.

We are in contact with the Haryana government the issue will be resolved soon," said Jain.

