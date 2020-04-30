Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor

As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor.

From Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar to former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah shared their condolences.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Mahila Congress took twitter to expresses their grief and shock for bad news.

In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut as an adult, with Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia.

The first film made Kapoor an overnight star and gave the country a new hero.

The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Rishi Kapoor's passed away peacefully in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia.

The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.