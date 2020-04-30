Captain Tom Moore Celebrates 100th Birthday With RAF Flyover
|
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Captain Tom Moore Celebrates 100th Birthday With RAF Flyover
The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday today, after raising almost £30m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his back garden earlier this month.
Captain Tom also scored a number one hit shortly afterwards.
Today, as part of a Battle of Britain Memorial, a flyover of signature planes from the war were organised by the RAF to mark his birthday.