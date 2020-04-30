Global  

Captain Tom Moore Celebrates 100th Birthday With RAF Flyover

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday today, after raising almost £30m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his back garden earlier this month.

Captain Tom also scored a number one hit shortly afterwards.

Today, as part of a Battle of Britain Memorial, a flyover of signature planes from the war were organised by the RAF to mark his birthday.

