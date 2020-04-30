Father and daughter's cute rendition of Rage Against The Machine's 'Killing In The Name' goes viral

A father and daughter from Labuan, Malaysia have gone viral after their incredibly cute rendition of Rage Against The Machine's "Killing In The Name" was shared online.

Footage from April 26 shows three-year-old Audrey with her father Japri performing the classic rock hit.

The clip was shared by Rage Against Machine's legendary guitarist Tom Morello with the caption: "Preach, sista, preach!" Japri told Newsflare: "Audrey is three years old, she's been singing since she was two.

"She's not a fan of Rage Against The Machine but she loves to listen to the songs I put in my car.

"I was really surprised by Tom Morello uploading my video and feeling very much appreciated as a regular community.

"My close family is very proud of this video, many ask how I made the video."