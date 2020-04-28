Greta Thunberg donates $100,000 prize money to UN children's fund to fight Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children's Fund for use against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thunberg said in a statement, Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis.

It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.

She went on to urge everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF's vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education.