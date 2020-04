Online shopping with a style expert

THIS IS HOW NOT TODRESS WHILEWORKING FROMHOME.NATS VIDEO FROMGMAWHOOPS!

WILL REEVEFROM GOOD MORNINGAMERICA WASCAUGHT WITHOUTPANTS DURING ARECENT LIVE MORINGREPORT.NICE ON TOP ANDCOMFY ON THEBOTTOM-- THAT'S THESTYLE NOWADAYSFOR MANY PEOPLE ASTHEY ARE STAYING ATHOME AND GOING TOWORK VIA ZOOM.SOT"THE VIBE ISDRESSING TOP UP"LYDIA KIRSCH IS APERSONAL STYLISTFOR MACY'S AT THEWALDEN GALLERIA.SHE IS JUST ONE OF 27STYLISTS ACROSS THECOUNTRYPARTICIPATING IN APILOT PROGRAMHELPING PEOPLEFROM HOME SHOPFOR OUTFITS -- ALLFOR FREESOT"PEOPLE ARE GOINGTO LEARN HOW TODRESS BUSINESSCASUALLY WITHOUTLOOKING MESSY."TO DO THIS KIRSCHRECOMMENDSLAYERING PIECES,USING FUN JACKETS.SHE SAYS ATHLETICWEAR IS BECOMINGMORE STYLISH FORWOMEN ANDBRANDS ARE JUMPINGON THECOMFORTABLE BUTPROFESSIONAL LOOK.SOT LYDIA"I THINK WHEN WE AREABLE TO COME OUTPEOPLE ARE GOING TOBE BRIGHTLYCOLORED ANDEMBRACE THE SPRINGSUMMER VIBE.

LOTSOF CORALS FOR THISSEASON COMING UPAND A WHOLEPALETTE OF NUDESFOR THE SUMMER."E-COMMERCE DATAWEBSITE RAKUTENINTELLIGENCE FOUNDONLINE SPENDING ISUP 30-PERCENT IN THELAST TWO MONTHS.KIRSCH SAYS IFYOU'RE BUYINGONLINE-- BUYSOMETHING IN TWODIFFERENT SIZES ANDREAD THE REVIEWS.SOT KIRSCH"YOU POSTUREDIFFERENTLY WHENYOU ARE DRESSEDPROPERLY, EVEN IFYOU HAVE SWEATS ONTHE BOTTOM BUTHAVE ON A BLOUSEAND DO YOUR HAIRAND MAKEUPDIFFERENTLY AND ITREADS DIFFERENTLYON THE SCREEN."AND REMEMBER... TOWEAR THOSE PANTS.RT 7EWN.