Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Any lingering shower moves out this morning, then the sunshine will be returning as the day progresses.

With that sunshine & gusty NNW winds temps will climb into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Tonight that wind will quickly die down with clear skies.

Overnight lows will be in the upper-30s.

A pretty nice day is on-tap for Friday with highs in the low 60s and a few afternoon clouds.

It will be cooler by the lake.

We'll get nice and warm into the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

For some, it could be the first 70° of the year.

There will be a small chance of rain on Saturday morning.

Cooler weather returns for next week.