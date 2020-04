15-year-old girl killed by drunk driver

THE WOMAN CHARGED WITH KILLINGTHEIR 1━ YEA━OLD DAUGHTER ISRELEASED FROM JAIL AND PUT ONPRIVATE HOME DETENTION.

WMA━2NEWS ERIN MACPHERSON IS LIVEIN DUNDALK, WHERE THAT TEENWAS KILLED IN A CRASH THISPAST WINTER.

ERIN, YOU FOUNDOUT THIS CHANGE IS RELATED TOTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK?I TALKED WITH THE BALTIMORECOUNTY STATE ATTORNEY.

HE SAYSTHE VIRUS DID PLAY A ROLE INTHE JUDGE'S DECISION TO MOVEHER━ SOMETHING TRINITYBROOKS PARENTS DON'T THINK ISRIGHT.

THIS IS WHERE TRINITYWAS KILLED.

SHE WAS WALKINGHERE ON THE SIDEWALK━ JUSTTWO BLOCKS FROM HER HOME WHENSHE WAS HIT BY A CAR AND DIED.THE DRIVER WAS 3━YEA━OLDJENNIFER JONES.

SHE TOLDPOLICE SHE WAS DRINKINGHEAVILY UP UNTIL FIVE MINUTESBEFORE THE CRASH.

SHE ALSOTOLD THEM SHE WAS A RECOVERINGHEROIN ADDICT.

POLICE FOUNDHEROIN, PILLS AND 94 LIQUORBOTTLES IN HER CAR.

JONES HASBEEN AT THE BALTIMORE COUNTYDETENTION CENTER UNTIL OWEEK AGO━ WHEN A JUDGORDERED HER TO BE ON PRIVATEHOME DETENTION.

TRINITY'SPARENT'S THINK SHE SHOUSTILL BE IN JAIL.

I only wanther to repent to feel what wefeel.

She isnwhat we feel 100% because shehas her children.

I donanything to happen to her orher children.

I just want herto repent.

I want her to passthe information on.

I dwant this to happen again.THEY CREATED A PETITION TOMAKE SURE JONES PAYS FOR WHATHAPPENED━ AND TO PUSH FORSTRICTER PENALTIES FOR DRIVINGUNDER THE INFLUENCE━DRINKING OR DRUGS.

THEY WANTTO EVENTUALLY CREATE"TRINITY'S LAW." IF YOU WATO HELP THEM━ ALL THESE NEEDIS YOUR SIGNATURE.

WE HAVE ALINK TO THEIR PETITION ON OURWEBSITE━ WMA━2 NEWS DOT COM.LIVE IN DUNDALK ERINMACPHERSON WMAR 2 NEWS.