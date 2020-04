The executive revealed that the upcoming console, which is slated for release in late 2020.



Recent related videos from verified sources Console free? What the Xbox details say about the future of gaming



The world heard about the impressive specs of the new Xbox, but here’s what it means for the future of gaming, backed up by the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on March 2, 2020