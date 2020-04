Hunter McGrady On Modeling Career & Ashley Graham Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 10:40s - Published 3 hours ago Hunter McGrady On Modeling Career & Ashley Graham The model discusses her groundbreaking career with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith and the impact of Ashley Graham on the plus-size modeling industry and McGrady shares details about her new clothing line. 0

