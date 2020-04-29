Fundraising hero 'Colonel' Tom Moore turns 100

Captain Tom turns 100 with a military flypast 125,000+ birthday cards and a very special birthday message (SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "Captain Tom, I know I speak for the whole country when I say we wish you a very Happy 100th Birthday.

Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation.'' Captain Tom has raised over $37 million for Britain's National Health Service by completing laps of his garden Location: Bedfordshire, central England He is also the oldest person to reach No.

1 in the UK music charts On his birthday, he was given an honorary promotion MOORE SITTING BEFORE CARLETON-SMITH AND SAYING (English): "Thank you very much.

That really is one of the greatest honors anyone could ever get." He was also re-presented with his Defence Medal which he had lost (SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH VETERAN, TOM MOORE, SAYING: "These are really enormous.

It's so difficult to put into words because I'm totally taken aback by what has happened here."