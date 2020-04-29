Fundraising hero 'Colonel' Tom Moore turns 100

Global  

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising almost 30 million pounds for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with an honorary promotion and two military flypasts.

Captain Tom turns 100 with a military flypast 125,000+ birthday cards and a very special birthday message (SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "Captain Tom, I know I speak for the whole country when I say we wish you a very Happy 100th Birthday.

Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation.'' Captain Tom has raised over $37 million for Britain's National Health Service by completing laps of his garden Location: Bedfordshire, central England He is also the oldest person to reach No.

1 in the UK music charts On his birthday, he was given an honorary promotion MOORE SITTING BEFORE CARLETON-SMITH AND SAYING (English): "Thank you very much.

That really is one of the greatest honors anyone could ever get." He was also re-presented with his Defence Medal which he had lost (SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH VETERAN, TOM MOORE, SAYING: "These are really enormous.

It's so difficult to put into words because I'm totally taken aback by what has happened here."



